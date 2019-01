My kitchen knives are so dull. No, they don’t need to be sharpened. They are merely uninteresting. Sure, they get the job done, but they lack any sort of personality or artistic flair. Am I forever doomed to a life of boring bread knives and so-so steak knives? Not if I follow the advice of YouTuber JAIRUS OF ALL and learn to etch intricate patterns and landscapes onto my knife set.