Extreme DIY: How to use electromagnets to become Spider-Man
Spider-Man has many enviable powers. He can use his “spidey sense” to detect danger; he can shoot webs from his wrists; and he can swing from skyscrapers. These amazing powers, however, can not be replicated by mere mortals. But there is one exception. With the right equipment, you can learn how to climb walls like the web-slinger himself. In a recent video, YouTuber Make it Extreme demonstrates how to use electromagnets to climb metal walls with ease. Follow these instructions and you, too, can do whatever a spider can.