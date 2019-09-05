From trash to treasure to successful business: How to upcycle your unwanted plastic bags

My basement is littered with unwanted, uninvited plastic bags. Sure, I try to be environmentally responsible and bring reusable totes on my shopping trips as often as I can, but there are always exceptions. The weekend takeout order. The impulse purchase. In my house, plastic bags are like an infestation you can never get rid of, no matter how hard you try. But as the old saying goes, if you can’t beat them, melt them down into a pliable, marbleized mass that can be cast into useful products. In this collection of videos, YouTubers demonstrate how to transform unwanted plastic bags into beautiful, useful products.









