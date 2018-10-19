How to turn table legs on a table saw
Selecting the right tool for your project can mean the difference between success and failure. It’s a mantra that every DIYer has heard since the invention of the tool. But what do you do when a project calls for a specific cut or technique that you can’t achieve with your current roster of power tools? Do you splurge on the high-priced, one-trick tool that you’ll probably never use again? Do you try to achieve the same results with hand tools at the expense of your free time? Or do you get really creative and construct a jig to help you get it done? In a recent video, YouTuber Izzy Swan demonstrates how to use a custom-made jig to turn a table leg on a table saw.