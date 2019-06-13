How to play a song with your die-cast Hot Wheels

Learning how to play a musical instrument can be difficult. You must teach yourself to read sheet music, devote time to practicing, and perform sad renditions of "Polly Wolly Doodle" for your uninterested friends and family. What if learning to master a new musical instrument could be simple? What if you could put your engineering and DIY skills to use designing and building your own musical instrument? All you need is xylophone keys, 374 die-cast '65 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels, and 25 pieces of orange racing track. In a recent video, YouTuber 5MadMovieMakers plays musical cars with xylophone keys and Hot Wheels cars.

