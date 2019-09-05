How to make a tomahawk out of almost anything

We all have broken, old, and neglected hand tools that we just can’t bear to part with. Maybe you inherited the tools from a loved one who taught you the importance of knowing how to make and fix things. Maybe you purchased the tools from a garage sale or thrift shop, and you keep them as a reminder of your epic negotiating skills. You swear that one day you’ll put these tools to good use, but what is the best thing to do with a hand tool that is past its prime? You transform it into a tomahawk, of course. In this collection of videos, YouTubers demonstrate how to forge a tomahawk from a bearing sleeve, a railroad spike, a ball peen hammer, and more.













