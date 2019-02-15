How to convert your 3D printer into a CNC machine

It’s a known fact that I love 3D printers despite the fact that I don’t own one. I’ve considered purchasing one several times, but doubt always stops me. Do I really need a 3D printer? How often will I actually use it? What if there is a technological advancement in 3D printing right after I purchase one? I’m always waiting for the right moment to make the leap to 3D printing, but now I know why. I’m waiting for someone to design, build, and market a device that can both 3D print and CNC. In a recent video, YouTuber RCLifeOn demonstrates how to convert a 3D printer into a CNC milling machine.