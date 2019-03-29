Homemade pantograph makes intricate wood carving simple
A router is a great tool for carving letters, shapes, and other patterns into wood, but becoming proficient with the tool can be challenging and time consuming. Using a pantograph to control your router, however, allows you to create intricate and precise patters just by tracing a template. A pantograph also allows you to control the position and depth of the router, giving you the freedom to make delicate or bold carvings. In a video, YouTuber Matthias Wandel illustrates how he uses a homemade pantograph to create detailed lettering.