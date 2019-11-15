Homemade inlay banding will take your woodworking projects to 11

There is no better present than a homemade present. Putting your blood, sweat, and tears into a DIY present that will wordlessly convey how much that person means to you is truly magical. Plus, homemade gifts are cheap. If you’re looking for a way to increase the impact of your handmade jewelry boxes, picture frames and trivets, consider adding custom inlay banding. In a recent video, David from the YouTube channel Make Something demonstrates how to make and install intricate inlay banding on your next woodworking project.