Homemade arrow-launching ballista helps protect your neighborhood against dragon attacks
Is your town being overrun by dragons? Are you constantly contacting your insurance company to report dragon-related fire damage to your home or car? Are your outdoor events being ruined by dragon-shaped shadows blotting out the sunlight? If so, then take a page from “Game of Thrones” and construct a ballista to help you reclaim your neighborhood. In a recent video, YouTuber TheBackyardScientist demonstrates how to construct a Scorpion ballista from "Game of Thrones." Please, don't try this at home.