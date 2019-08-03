High-tech suit with five jet engines lets you fly like Iron Man

Are you looking for an expensive and dangerous DIY project that marries your love of engineering and comic books? Do you want to shorten your commute time while simultaneously making your neighbors think that you are a superhero? Have you considered constructing a self-propelled suit like the one sported by Iron Man? This might sound unrealistic, but one company has created, patented, and tested a super suit, complete with five jet engines, that allows the wearer to soar through the air. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith tests out Gravity Industries’ 1,000 hp jet suit.

