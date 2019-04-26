Hidden underground beer cooler can store 15 bottles at 50 °F

With spring finally here, it's time to start planning this year's outdoor projects. Will you transform your backyard into an oasis, complete with brick paver patio, fire pit, and seating wall? Will you be more practical and install raised beds for flowers or vegetables? Regardless of which project you select, you'll need a supply of cool beverages to keep you going. That's why your first project should be installing a hidden underground beer cooler. Able to house 15 bottles at 50 °F, this amazing invention is guaranteed to make you the party house on the block.









