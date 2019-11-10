Halloween cart rewards good kids with candy and punishes bad kids with toilet paper

Giving out Halloween candy is a tremendous responsibility. Are you a cool neighbor who lets the trick-or-treaters take as much candy as they want? Are you a sensible neighbor who tells each child to only take two pieces? Or are you a costume snob like me who uses candy to rate the creativity of the child’s Halloween costume? Every time I open the front door on Halloween night, I’m faced with a group of kids of varying costume ingenuity and a difficult decision to make. But what if there was a way to reward kids with inventive costumes and punish those with run-of-the-mill costumes? Now there is. In a recent video, YouTuber Bob from I Like To Make Stuff demonstrates how to construct a trick-or-treat cart. The cart can launch handfuls of candy or shoot long strands of toilet paper. Now you can decide which kid gets the treat and which gets tricked.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

