Go round in circles in this custom looping rocking chair

A rocking chair is the epitome of comfort and relaxation. The gentle, repetitive rocking helps you clear your mind and de-stress. A carnival ride is an exciting and sometimes terrifying experience. The frantic, fast-paced movement makes your heart race and often leaves you breathless. What happens when you combine the two? You get end-over-end entertainment. In a recent video, makers from The Real Life Guys YouTube channel demonstrate how to construct a 360-degree looping rocking chair.





