Flip-top tool stand lets you store two benchtop tools in one space
Space is always an issue in my workshop. I’m jealous of DIYers and woodworkers with dedicated workshops, quiet spaces where they can plan, create, and construct with no distractions or disturbances. I’m not so lucky. I have to share my workspace with two cars, countless boxes of seasonal decorations, a wall of lawn and garden tools, and every other oddity that just wouldn’t fit in the house. Johnny Brooke from the YouTube channel Crafted Workshop offers a unique solution for space-constrained DIYers like me. In a recent video, he demonstrates how to construct a flip-top tool stand that allows you to store two benchtop tools without increasing your workshop footprint.