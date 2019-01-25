Fan-powered ski chairlift will make you wish for a snow day again

As a child, I used to love snowstorms. That pristine blanket of white meant no school and hours of outdoor entertainment building snowmen and having snowball fights. As an adult, however, snow is the enemy. It transforms the most banal tasks into harrowing quests and turns driving into a nightmare that is equal parts terrifying and enraging. But what if you could regain your love of snow? What if you could construct a modified airboat that allowed you to sail across the snow at impressive speeds? In a recent video, YouTuber JLaservideo illustrates how to use a fan, a pair of skis, a stool, and an electric motor to build your own fan-powered ski chairlift. Please don’t try this at home.