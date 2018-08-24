Extreme bubbles: Learn how to light soap bubbles on fire and fill them with colored smoke
Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart (or a two-year-old beagle who just loves to chase anything that moves), everyone loves bubbles. But in a world where simplicity is seen as an opportunity for improvement, it's no surprise that bubbles, the representation of childhood mystery and awe, are being taken to the extreme. In a pair of recent videos, YouTuber The King of Random demonstrates how to make flammable and smoke-filled bubbles.