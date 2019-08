In May, Adam Savage released his first book, "Every Tool's a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It." The book chronicles the fascinating life of the "Mythbusters" star and his 40-year journey as a maker. Despite the name, "Every Tool's a Hammer" does not make a good hammer. YouTuber Peter Brown decided to rectify the situation by transforming Savage's book into a literal hammer using only epoxy, a template, and a bandsaw.