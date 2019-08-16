Embrace your failures. They might end up in a museum someday.

We all make mistakes. Sometimes they are small missteps that can be easily brushed under the rug. Sometimes they are colossal blunders that are mass produced and sold to consumers during late-night infomercials. But even bad inventions have a silver lining. They can lead to new technologies and innovations down the line. At the Museum of Failure, mistakes from multinational corporations and independent entrepreneurs alike are on display for all to see. From Crystal Pepsi and the Ford Edsel to Colgate lasagna and the Hawaii Chair, this Sweden-based museum has it all.





