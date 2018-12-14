Dry-ice-powered launcher makes cake decorating more exciting

I'm obsessed with televised baking contests. I’ve spent a ridiculous amount of time watching contestants whisk, bake, assemble, and decorate tasty treats for every occasion and holiday known to man. After thorough research, however, I’ve figured out what is missing from each of these shows. They need more power tools. Imagine a competition where cakes are cut with reciprocating saws, cookies are frosted with orbital sanders, and decorations are added with dry-ice-powered launchers. In a recent video, YouTuber The King of Random demonstrates how to use such a launcher to turn gummy bears into projectiles.