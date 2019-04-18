Drill-powered jackhammer ice pick takes bartending to the next level

Have you ever purchased a bag of ice only to discover that the ice had melted and refrozen into one solid mass? Have you ever endured a polar vortex and had to remove ice from your sump pump hose? You could use an ice pick for these common situations, but forcefully stabbing slick and slippery ice can be dangerous. Why not apply the fundamentals of a hammer drill to your ordinary ice pick to create a safer, more-effective jackhammer ice pick? In a recent video, YouTuber Cactus! Workshop demonstrates how to construct a drill-powered ice pick.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

