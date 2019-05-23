Don’t waste your time trying to solve the Rubik's Cube. It can now solve itself.

How do you solve a Rubik's Cube? Simple. You just remove the stickers and place them on the correct side. Yes, I know that’s cheating, but I don’t have hours of my life to devote to a cheap plastic toy that mocks my intelligence with every passing second. But what if you could use your love of robotics and algorithms to show the Rubik's Cube who’s boss? In a recent video, makers from the YouTube channel Adam Savage’s Tested interview Takashi Kaburagi, creator of the self-solving Rubik's Cube.



