Don’t throw out that empty keg. Transform it into a barbecue grill.

Is your grill the laughingstock of the neighborhood? Do friends decline your backyard BBQ invitations after seeing your grill? Does the thought of spending your weekend driving from one big-box store to the next comparing grill prices and useless features give you a headache? Then maybe you should consider building your own grill. It might sound crazy, but many everyday items can be upcycled into unique, functioning grills, even an old keg. In a recent video, YouTuber The Q demonstrates how to transform an empty keg into a charcoal grill.

