Do not DIY: Voice-activated flamethrower ensures that everyone will listen to you
Are you searching for a new way to express your fiery passion? Do you want to interject excitement into your meetings, presentations, and everyday conversations? Are you envious of dragons? Then you need a voice-activated flamethrower. In a recent video, YouTuber Allen Pan - Sufficiently Advanced collaborates with fellow YouTuber Junie Genius to bring to life one of the most dangerous creations I have seen since….last week. The contraption utilizes an Arduino that is connected to a microphone, which controls a solenoid that releases butane gas to power the flamethrower. Please, do not try this at home.