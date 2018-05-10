Do not DIY: This homemade plasma blade is dangerous, ridiculous, and super cool
Plasma weapons are a staple of most great sci-fi stories, from traditional lightsabers to metal swords with plasma edges. Plasma can be created by adding electrical energy to a gas. Because it’s made of electrically charged particles, plasma can easily conduct electrical current. In a recent video, YouTuber Allen Pan - Sufficiently Advanced constructed his own plasma blade, and the results are truly impressive. But we all know the truth. You’re not here to watch scientific principles applied in everyday life. You’re here to watch what happens when a Furby is stabbed with a plasma blade. Please, don’t try this at home.