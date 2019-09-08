Do not DIY: Take your slap bet to the next level with a rocket-powered glove

Congratulations. You've just won a slap bet with your friend. Do you slap him immediately? Do you delay the slap, tormenting your friend with the impending pain? Or do you build a rocket-powered glove to ensure your slap inflicts the most punishment? If you're a member of the Hacksmith team, then the answer is simple. The team members created a 3D scan of the slappers arm, 3D-printed a bracket, wrapped the bracket in carbon fiber to help protect the wearer, and built an ignition box to ensure successful deployment of the rockets. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith demonstrates how to construct and use a rocket-powered glove. Please, don't try this at home.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

