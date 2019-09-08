Do not DIY: Take your slap bet to the next level with a rocket-powered glove
Congratulations. You've just won a slap bet with your friend. Do you slap him immediately? Do you delay the slap, tormenting your friend with the impending pain? Or do you build a rocket-powered glove to ensure your slap inflicts the most punishment? If you're a member of the Hacksmith team, then the answer is simple. The team members created a 3D scan of the slappers arm, 3D-printed a bracket, wrapped the bracket in carbon fiber to help protect the wearer, and built an ignition box to ensure successful deployment of the rockets. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith demonstrates how to construct and use a rocket-powered glove. Please, don't try this at home.