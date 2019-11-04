Do not DIY: Rocket-powered circular saw is ineffective and spectacular

Destin from the YouTube channel SmarterEveryDay and his friend Chad are on a mission to make power tools safer and eliminate saw kickback. They have designed a system that utilizes an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and machine learning algorithm to allow a saw to sense when kickback is about to occur and turn off automatically. During the testing phase of their product development, they exposed their specially equipped circular saw to kickback in normal and unusual conditions. The most extreme condition included a flying, rocket-powered circular saw suspended between two trees. Please, don’t try this at home.





