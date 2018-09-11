Do not DIY: One-million-volt plasma globe shoots arcs two feet in the air

Invented by Nikola Tesla, the plasma globe is a glass sphere that is filled with a mixture of noble gases and features a high-voltage electrode in the center. While visually stimulating, the plasma globe serves no real purpose and lacks the power to be truly awe-inspiring. But what happens when you add a ridiculous amount of power to this novelty invention? You get a death tower that can shoot arcs several feet in the air. In a recent video, YouTuber styropyro demonstrates how to take a plasma globe from 2,500V to 1,000,000V with the help of a Tesla coil. Please, do not try this at home.