Do not DIY: Hydrogen-powered Nerf blaster shoots projectiles at amazing speeds

I love watching makers modify Nerf blasters, and I don’t know why. Whether it has been modified for improved speed, accuracy, or ammunition capacity, these enhanced toys are the epitome of ingenuity and excitement. I’ve never attempted a modification myself, despite owning two models, mostly because I fear it would result in property damage and numerous injuries. In a recent video, YouTuber PeterSripol documents how to take an off-the-shelf Nerf blaster and transform it into a dangerous tool. And, as always, do not try this at home.