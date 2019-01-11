Do not DIY: How to turn a stuffed animal into a flamethrower

We all have toys from our childhood that we can't bear to give away. Perhaps you have old action figures in a shoebox under your bed or a plastic tub filled with dolls in your basement. I have a closet that is overflowing with stuffed animals. But what if you could upcycle these treasured toys and turn them into dangerous achievements in engineering? In a recent video, YouTuber Allen Pan - Sufficiently Advanced demonstrates how to transform a stuffed Pokemon Charmander into a deadly flamethrower. All you need is a stuffed animal, an automatic air freshener, and a birthday candle. Please, don't try this at home.