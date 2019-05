We all know why you’re here. You’re not interested in learning about lasers or how some online retailers are selling overpowered lasers and claiming that they are safe. You’re here to watch a ridiculously dangerous laser burn and melt anything in its path. In a recent video, YouTuber styropyro illustrates how to transform a dangerous 1W laser into an even more dangerous 5W laser. Please, don’t try this at home.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.