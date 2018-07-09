Plant Services

Do not DIY: How to hack your chainsaw and turn it into a multi-purpose tool

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Fri, 09/07/2018 - 10:42

A chainsaw is an extremely powerful tool. But in this era of multitasking, doing one task just isn't good enough. In a collection of videos, YouTuber Made in Poland demonstrates how to modify a chainsaw and use it as a hedge trimmer, a sander, and a chop saw. Please, do not try this at home.





 