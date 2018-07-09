Do not DIY: How to hack your chainsaw and turn it into a multi-purpose tool

Mobius Institute launches CBMconnect.com media center and community

CBM Connect goes online as a premier, content-rich, multimedia website serving the CBM community with knowledge and a means to collaborate and contribute

Mobius Institute, the premier provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and vibration analysis training, certification and professional conferences today announced the launch of its content-rich multimedia website, CBM Connect, which serves the industrial professional community as a central CBM resource of high-quality videos, articles, podcasts, webinars and training tracks without cost to the subscriber. CBM Connect’s focus of condition monitoring topics include vibration analysis, infrared imaging (IR thermography), oil analysis, wear particle analysis, motor testing, ultrasound analysis, precision lubrication, alignment, balancing, and other precision maintenance techniques.Core design elements of CBM Connect were…