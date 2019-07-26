Do not DIY: High-powered rope swing

What happens when you combine a pulse jet, a bike, a length of rope, and a crane? You get a ridiculous jet-powered swing, of course. This uniquely designed swing is not without its drawbacks, however. The jet sometimes sufferers from erratic flow and might catch on fire, but isn’t it worth the risk to defy the laws of gravity and swing through the air? No. No it’s not. In a recent video, YouTuber colinfurze demonstrates how to build a multidirectional, high-powered rope swing. Please, don’t try this at home.

