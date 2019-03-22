Do not DIY: Flamethrower gauntlet lets you shoot fire from the palm of your hand

Who wouldn’t want to harness the power of fire and hold it in the palm of your hand? Sure, there are plenty of safety risks, but think of the amazing applications. You could heat, melt, and manipulate metal in your bare hands. You could melt snow and de-ice your driveway with a wave of your hand. You could make s’mores anytime, anywhere. In a recent video, YouTuber G3AR - 'GreekGadgetGuru' and Stephen The Robot demonstrate Stephen's flamethrower gauntlet, which features a 30,000-volt taser as the ignition spark. Please don’t try this at home.

