Do not DIY: Arm-mounted axe deploys with a flick of the wrist
Have you ever been working on a DIY project, doing maintenance around the house, landscaping the yard, or just hanging out with friends and thought “I wish I had my axe”? Then you need a portable, wrist-mounted axe that goes wherever you go. Best of all, the axe automatically deploys with a flick of the wrist. In a recent video, YouTuber colinfurze illustrates how to make a loaded axe like the one featured in "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," an upcoming video game.