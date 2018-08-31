Plant Services

Do not DIY: A belt of knives is the most dangerous way to make a salad

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 10:25

Are you looking for a new, more-efficient way to chop vegetables for homemade salads? Do you have no regard for your own health or safety? Then Colin Furze's rotating belt of knives is for you. Featuring seven knives spinning at 1,000 RPM, this dangerous belt is so spectacularly terrifying that I almost couldn't finish watching the video. Please, do not try this at home.

 