DIY: Resin-infused charcoal bowl fluoresces under black light

Admit it. You still have a black light from your college days that you just can’t seem to get rid of. Maybe you’ll convert your son’s old bedroom into a mancave, and it won’t be complete without a psychedelic Bob Marley black light poster. Maybe you’ll follow in the footsteps of your favorite TV crime scene investigator, solving mysteries and bringing criminals to justice with your handy black light. But what if you could use your black light to bring new life and dimension to your DIY projects? In a recent video, YouTuber Peter Brown demonstrates how to stabilize charcoal with resin and turn it into a practical, glowing bowl.

