DIY: No yard is complete without a homemade whirligig
You’ve spent all summer working on your backyard landscaping project. You built raised beds, planted rows of bushes, hung baskets of flowers, spread mountains of mulch, and even purchased a fancy new lawnmower to keep your grass in check. The only thing left to do is add a festive whirligig and admire your hard work. But why purchase a generic whirligig when you can create a custom piece that perfectly reflects you, your home, and your lifestyle? Whether you use wood or metal, this unique whirligig can illustrate your favorite hobby, be a replica of your furry friend, or highlight your whimsical sense of humor. In a recent video, YouTuber jimmydiresta demonstrates how to construct a one-of-a-kind whirligig.