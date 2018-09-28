DIY: Grappling hook blaster can shoot up to 30 feet
Have you ever gotten a ball or a flying disc stuck on your roof? Have you ever struggled to grasp an item that was just out of reach in your attic or crawlspace? Do you wish that you had cool tools like Batman? Then you need a grappling hook blaster. In a recent video, YouTuber The King of Random demonstrates how to make your own grappling hook gun using PVC piping, a dowel, a wire hanger, string and rubber tubing. Is this a completely unnecessary tool? Of course, but I still want one.