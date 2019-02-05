DIY: Customize your hand tools with artistic epoxy and wood handles

Have you ever had the wooden handle of a cherished tool rot and wear away? Have you ever purchased a ridiculously inexpensive tool from a discount store only to have the cheap plastic handle snap mid use? Have you ever smashed the handle of a tool in frustration when a DIY project wasn’t going well? Sure, you can always buy a new handle, but nothing says “I am a master craftsman” like custom-made, hand-turned tool handles. In a recent video, YouTuber ZH Fabrications demonstrates how to make epoxy resin and stabilized wood tool handles.

