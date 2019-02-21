DIY: Add some color to your epoxy river table with a melted crayon inlay

Is there anything more beautiful than a puddle of melted crayons? If you’re a parent, then I’m sure you’re used to finding these melted masterpieces throughout your house. While they might seem like a nuisance, these colorful abstractions can add a touch of creativity to your DIY projects. There are countless online tutorials illustrating how to repurpose crayons into melted works of art, but what if you could upgrade your furniture with a custom crayon inlay? In a recent video, YouTuber Chris Salomone demonstrates how to create a river table with a melted crayon and epoxy inlay.





