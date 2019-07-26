Defend your home with a dual Tesla coil turret

The world of video games is full of high-tech gadgetry that makers like myself could only ever hope to create. From protective spacesuits to laser-powered weapons and gravity-defying jetpacks, video games seem to be the breeding ground for new and innovative ideas. But what happens when you try to turn a fictitious idea into a working prototype? You get a twin Tesla coil defense turret that can shoot two- to three-foot lightning bolts. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith demonstrates how to construct a Tesla coil turret.

