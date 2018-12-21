Decorate your Christmas tree in 30 seconds with an air cannon

Decorating the Christmas tree with my family is a holiday tradition I greatly cherish. We gather at my mother’s house and spend hours sorting through the ornaments, reminiscing as we go, and taking care to place each glass creation in the perfect spot. The only thing that could make this holiday scene more magical is a high-powered air cannon. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith uses a homemade air cannon to shoot garland, ornaments, and other holiday projectiles as he “decorates” a Christmas tree in less than 30 seconds. Please, don’t try this at home.