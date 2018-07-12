Customize your holiday gifts with a cheap, homemade sandblaster

If you’re a DIYer, then the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to flex your maker muscles by creating one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family. Whether you’re making a piece from scratch or upcycling an existing item, adding a unique message or image is a great way to differentiate your present from the sea of wrapped boxes under the tree. But if paints and stencils aren’t quite your style, then leave your mark on your gifts this year with a DIY sandblaster. In a recent video, YouTuber The King of Random demonstrates how to turn an empty water bottle and an air compressor into a sandblaster that can etch glass, mark steel, and even engrave wood.