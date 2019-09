What can you make using a stretched-out tire, a scuba tank, and parts from a 100cc 2-stroke scooter? If you’re really creative, you might just invent a new motorized vehicle. In a recent video, YouTuber Make it Extreme demonstrates how to build a mono-track bike. Despite being small, somewhat ridiculous, and seemingly unable to turn, this one-of-a-kind mono-track bike is the perfect marriage of imagination and engineering.

