Create your own invisibility cloak with a Lubor's Lens

I’ve often wished for an invisibility cloak to help me avoid annoying or awkward situations in everyday life. A friend wants to show me thousands of pictures of their child learning to walk. Invisibility cloak. A co-worker wants my help on a tedious project. Invisibility cloak. My parents want to talk about estate planning and end-of-life decisions. Invisibility cloak. But what if you could create your own real-life invisibility cloak with supplies from a magic store? In a recent video, YouTuber NightHawkInLight illustrates the physics behind an invisibility shield.





