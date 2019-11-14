Cheat your way to a better bowling score with an automatic strike bowling ball

As far back as I can remember, I've always hated bowling. As a young girl, I would throw away birthday party invitations if I even suspected that bowling would be involved. Now, if one of my friends suggests wasting a perfectly good Saturday night at a bowling alley eating soggy fried food and wearing rented shoes, I politely tell them that I have work to do. Maybe I’m just jealous because I am hands down, without a doubt, the world’s worst bowler. If only there was a way to improve my game and test my understanding of engineering. In a recent video, YouTuber Mark Rober and James Bruton demonstrate how to build a bowling ball that will steer left or right depending on how you lean.