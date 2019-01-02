Celebrate Thomas Wilk's birthday with a homemade confetti cannon

Next week, our own Thomas Wilk will be turning 50, and I believe this momentous occasion deserves some fanfare. So, what's the best way to celebrate the legacy of your favorite editor-in-chief? You could take the day off and read back issues of Plant Services. You could bake a birthday cake in the shape of a TARDIS and binge classic episodes of "Doctor Who." Or you could put your engineering skills to work and build a confetti cannon. In a recent video, YouTuber DIY Hacks and How Tos demonstrates how to construct and fire a homemade confetti cannon.