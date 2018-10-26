Build your own Etch A Sketch router jig

It’s an accepted conclusion that we need to be doing more to get kids interested in STEM and the trades. What isn’t unanimously agreed upon is the best method for reaching this new generation. But sometimes, the best lessons begin at home. YouTuber Izzy Swan took it upon himself to introduce his kids to the exciting and rewarding world of woodworking. He built an Etch A Sketch jig that allows the operator to control the motion of a mounted router by merely turning two dials. I wish more dads were as inventive as Izzy.