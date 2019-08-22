Better than flesh: The future of prosthetics

The world of bionics and prosthetics is evolving at lightning speed. What once seemed like science fiction is now becoming a reality. Fully articulated, customized appendages are the new normal, and many can be 3D printed at home. It’s likely that one day a prosthetic arm may be indistinguishable from an arm of flesh and bone. But why stop there? What if we could use human-machine integration to not only make people’s lives more normal but also advance our own evolution? Angel Giuffria, an actress with an artificial arm, famously said "What if I don't want a hand? What if I want a tentacle?" That might soon be possible. In a recent video, The Guardian profiles three amputees and their personal journeys to design and create their own prosthetics and their futures.

